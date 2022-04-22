Logan Ryan files $3 million grievance against the Giants

Apparently, Logan Ryan isn’t letting the Giants off the hook for releasing him.

Per Dan Duggan of the Athletic, Ryan has filed a $3 million grievance against the Giants, claiming they owe him the money from a contract guarantee that should have kicked in due to offseason finger surgery.

Ryan’s $31 million extension that he signed in 2020 that guaranteed $5.5 million for 2022, which if what the Giants paid him when he was released on March 18. However, the deal had an escalator to $8.5 million for injury, and as he underwent surgery this winter for a finger injury, he believes the Giants owe him the extra $3 million.

Whether or not he gets it, the grievance hamstrings the Giants even more in their salary cap maneuvers, as 40 percent of the total money in the dispute – in this case, $1.2 million – is unavailable to Big Blue until the issue is resolved.

Ryan signed a one-year, $1.12 million deal with Tampa Bay soon after being cut by the Giants, but he will still hamstring the team to the tune of an $11.45 million dead cap hit in 2022.

