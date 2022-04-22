A ‘sweet reunion’ for Lima Memorial volunteers

Roberta Brewer, left, talks with friends at the Lima Memorial Health System volunteer reunion Friday. Brewer, a retired histology technician, has volunteered for the health system for eight years.

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System hosted a volunteer reunion Friday in recognition of those who donate their personal time to help sustain the health system.

The health system estimates that volunteers collectively spend 40,000 hours per year, helping with fundraising efforts and assisting families, patients, visitors and staff.

Friday’s reunion at Senior Citizens Services center allowed those volunteers, many of whom are former Lima Memorial employees, to reminisce over coffee and dessert.

“You get to see the associates and visitors and help them pick out something for their loved one that’s in the hospital,” said Roberta Brewer, a former histology technician who returned to Lima Memorial as a volunteer eight years ago.

Brewer spent 30 years in pathology for Lima Memorial, despite initially planning to only accept the position temporarily. She returned to the health system after retirement too, volunteering in the café and gift shop for the last eight years.

“I always enjoyed coming to work,” Brewer said. “It was always a good fit for me there.”