ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

A ‘sweet reunion’ for Lima Memorial volunteers

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWmss_0fHW4SJY00
Roberta Brewer, left, talks with friends at the Lima Memorial Health System volunteer reunion Friday. Brewer, a retired histology technician, has volunteered for the health system for eight years.

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System hosted a volunteer reunion Friday in recognition of those who donate their personal time to help sustain the health system.

The health system estimates that volunteers collectively spend 40,000 hours per year, helping with fundraising efforts and assisting families, patients, visitors and staff.

Friday’s reunion at Senior Citizens Services center allowed those volunteers, many of whom are former Lima Memorial employees, to reminisce over coffee and dessert.

“You get to see the associates and visitors and help them pick out something for their loved one that’s in the hospital,” said Roberta Brewer, a former histology technician who returned to Lima Memorial as a volunteer eight years ago.

Brewer spent 30 years in pathology for Lima Memorial, despite initially planning to only accept the position temporarily. She returned to the health system after retirement too, volunteering in the café and gift shop for the last eight years.

“I always enjoyed coming to work,” Brewer said. “It was always a good fit for me there.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Temple Christian organizes food drive for Family Promise

LIMA — Members of Temple Christian School’s National Honor Society recently organized a sizeable donation to Family Promise of Lima-Allen County. After organizing a week-long canned food drive at the school, Temple Christian NHS members were able to donate 5,522 cans of food to Family Promise Tuesday. Family Promise provides homeless families with a safe haven as they secure employment and housing. Along with being used to prepare meals for families, some of the canned food will be shared with a local food pantry, while other cans will be incorporated into care packages of food and beauty supplies for those going through difficult situations, according to Family Promise.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

ALL Youth Class projects aim to benefit community

LIMA — One of the core philosophies of the Rotary Club is the idea of seeking to benefit others, and at Monday’s meeting, the Lima Rotary Club heard from several area high school students hoping to benefit their community. The students were at the Rotary Club meeting at...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Alter Ego helping downtown Lima grow

LIMA — Alter Ego comics is more than a comic book store. A lot more. Yes, you can buy comic books and related items at Alter Ego, but the facility has opened its doors for other downtown businesses. Alter Ego owner Marc Bowker sees his expanded role to help...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

New Hope celebrates 60 years in ministry

LIMA — During its traditional Sunday morning worship service, Pastor David E. Kelly acknowledged several individuals who have been members of the church since the year of its dedication 60 years ago. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church has remained at its same location at 328 E. Fourth St. in...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lima, OH
Society
Lima News

West Ohio Food Bank distributes food

LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima. The limit is one event per person, per month. Pre-registration is required. Call 419-222-7946 with questions.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Senior chosen for trade initiative for welding

LIMA — Lima Senior High School will participate in the High School Welding Education Initiative sponsored by Airgas. Lima Senior was one of only four schools chosen from the state of Ohio to participate in the program. Schools were chosen based on four key factors: high unmet need at the school; a productive welding program with the potential to graduate job-ready welders; passionate teachers; and enthusiastic local Airgas employees.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Senior Citizens Services
The Lima News

Students visit Central District

LIMA — A group of students prone to daydreaming of one day being their own boss received encouragement from local business owners during a field trip on Friday. The West Central Learning Academy brought its entrepreneurship class to The Central District and Makerspace for a field trip on Friday to get a firsthand perspective of the development process it takes to become a successful business owner. The students heard from local entrepreneurs in different stages of business development and the role local mentors could play in helping them achieve their dreams before being given a tour of the Makerspace building.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Local foster care center hosts unique footgolf fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and a Cincinnati foster care facility hosted a unique fundraiser to help families. Beech Acres Parenting Center hosted its ‘Kickin’ It For Kids,” fundraiser, which involved participants playing a game of footgolf. Teams of participants - both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Susie Jane and Dick Edward Beggs Jr.

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Englewood students support teacher in cancer battle: How you can help

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Students are coming together to support a local teacher as she continues her battle with cancer. Mindy Heitkamp is the fifth-grade teacher at Englewood Elementary School, and she is currently out on sick leave after her third brain surgery to treat a tumor. This is her second time with a tumor […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dozens gather for Dye Hard 5K Color Run in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Dozens showed up to participate in a 5K color run in Clark County to benefit people with developmental disabilities. The Dye Hard 5K Color run was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield. Proceeds benefit the Developmental Disabilities Endowment Fund...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Tulles United march set for today in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of women are set to participate in this year’s ‘Tulles United Women Walking in Unity’ march. The gathering will happen later today, April 24, as women join together to show their love and support for all women. The march is scheduled to start...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Catherine Ann (Cathy) and Frank E. Clementz

SPENCERVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Clementz are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private celebration. Clementz and the former Catherine Ann (Cathy) Meier were married April 28, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Rachael (Kevin) Gilroy,...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
151
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy