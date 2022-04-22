ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old boys charged as adults in Ocala homicide. Neither is accused of being the shooter

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago

Two 14-year-old boys who law enforcement officials said are connected with the shooting death of a young man at an Ocala parking lot late last month have been charged as adults.

Prosecutors from the State Attorney's Office said each juvenile is charged with second-degree murder. The charging information was filed with the court on Friday.

The Star-Banner is not naming the defendants because of their ages.

Local prosecutors said if a juvenile is involved in a violent crime, and the case against them is strong, then the charges will be upgraded from juvenile court to the adult system, which typically is only for defendants ages 18 and older.

The defendants have been held without bail at the local juvenile facility since their arrests last month. They will have another hearing to determine whether they will stay there or be moved to the Marion County Jail.

The man identified as the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Leandre Rashad Cox, also is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the county jail.

Charging juveniles as adults? It happens from time to time

In recent weeks, the state has charged other juveniles as adults in cases that involve firearms. The Star-Banner is withholding their names.

In March, for example, prosecutors filed four counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against a 17-year-old boy .

Ocala police officials had arrested the teenager for allegedly shooting at a woman and her children while they were playing in an open field. He's currently at the jail with bail set at $206,000.

Earlier this month, Belleview police charged a 17-year-old boy with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and another 17-year-old with making false report of a crime connected to the same incident.

Officers said the boy charged with the aggravated manslaughter of a child fired multiple shots at a 16-year-old boy wearing a bulletproof vest while they were at a residence. One of the bullets struck the victim in the chest, in an area that was not protected by the vest, officers said.

The shooting death of Jacorie McCullough

In the cases against the 14-year-olds, Ocala police detectives said Cox shot Jacorie McCullough during a March 25 scuffle at the Seven Days Food Store, 2002 NW First Ave., Ocala.

Surveillance video shows one of the boys removing a backpack from a vehicle that was occupied by McCullough. The victim took the bag from the boy and the video showed other people arriving.

There was a confrontation between McCullough and Cox. When McCullough fell on the ground, police say, the second boy entered the vehicle, took the backpack and he, Cox and the other boy fled the scene.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com .

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 14-year-old boys charged as adults in Ocala homicide. Neither is accused of being the shooter

Comments / 6

Anoni
2d ago

Try them as adults and lock them up until they are 65. Let them live their whole life in prison. I would say the death penalty, but 14 is a bit young and since neither of the juveniles were the trigger man.

Reply
7
Ocala, FL
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
