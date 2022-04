The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 trip to Nashville has certainly been memorable. The ladies have been trying to navigate some complex dynamics within the group. And the entire group has also been figuring out the complex puzzle of where everyone should sleep during the getaway. In a Bravo Insider first look at the April 19 episode, you can find out where everyone woke up the morning after that emotional dinner.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO