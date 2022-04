Price of sewer bills mysteriously surge for one South Carolina neighborhood. Residents of a Fort Mill neighborhood are upset after several families reported receiving sewer bills for the month of March charging them $1,000 or even $2,000. Kevin Connolly has lived in Sutton Place for more than 10 years, and despite living alone with his wife and paying his bills on time, he was charged $2,139 in March.

