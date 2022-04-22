Police: Man killed in White Oak crash, another person hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO