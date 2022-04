There's a lot that goes into planning a wedding, from the venue and the menu to the music and the apparel. But, one of the biggest decisions that must be made is the wedding cake. It's one of the big highlights of the event, a time when the bride and groom cut their first slice together (and traditionally, might smash it in each others' faces). It's the time of the reception that often marks the end of the meal and the start of the real party, you know, the mass exodus to the dance floor. While wedding cakes come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and varieties, some of the most popular flavors include classics like vanilla, chocolate, lemon, Funfetti, and almond (via Martha Stewart).

