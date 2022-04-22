2 arrested after shooting in Riviera Beach

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight at an intersection in Riviera Beach.

The incident occurred at 12th Street and Broadway Avenue at around 11:48 a.m.

According to Riviera Beach police, a man fired a gun at another individual before authorities apprehended him. The gunman's accomplice was subsequently arrested for criminal solicitation and simple battery, officials say.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.