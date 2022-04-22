ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NY

Former Otsego County deputy indicted following incident at Grape N Grog in Camden

By WKTV
WKTV
 3 days ago

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A former Otsego County deputy was indicted this week after state police say he injured two people when he accidentally discharged his personal firearm while off duty...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Rome police find meth, heroin during traffic stop; driver charged

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police arrested a man they say was found with drugs in his car while also driving with a suspended license. On Saturday, April 23, officers stopped 35-year-old William Zygmunt on West Liberty Street around 8 p.m. for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. According to police,...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers investigating Oneida County road rage incident where driver is punched in face

Marcy, N.Y. — State police are searching for a man who left his vehicle Friday morning during a road rage incident in Oneida County and punched another driver in the face. At about 7:45 a.m., the man who was punched was driving a tan Chrysler Pacifica eastbound in the left lane on state Route 49 in the town of Marcy, according to a news release issue by State police.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
Camden, NY
Crime & Safety
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Walton Woman Arrested After Driving With Suspended License in Delaware County

A Walton woman was arrested after it was revealed she was driving with a suspended license. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the town of Hamden on Sunday night. When they arrived, they found only one vehicle still at the scene. Deputies...
WALTON, NY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grog#Grape
WKTV

Rome woman charged with DWI after hitting police patrol vehicle

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say she hit the side mirror on a patrol vehicle. On Friday, April 22, police were called to the 300 block of Ann Street around 11:20 p.m. for a reported dispute. At the scene, a...
ROME, NY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKTV

Man accused in Utica teen's death pleads guilty to gun charge

UTICA, N.Y. – The trial of a man accused in the death of a Utica teen was supposed to start in Oneida County Court Monday, but instead, he pleaded guilty to his role in the murder. Jah’zeir Johnson was shot and killed on City Street in December of 2020....
UTICA, NY
The Blade

Police investigate South Toledo shooting

Toledo police said Monday evening that they were at the scene of a shooting south of downtown. The scene was along Havre Street near Walbridge Avenue, which is east of the Anthony Wayne Trail and south of Western Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy