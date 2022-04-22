ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Williams Avenue temporarily closing on April 25

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Williams Avenue from Monroe Street to...

CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on 3rd Avenue. According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead. Three other people arrived at the hospital with […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died overnight in a crash on Chapman Mountain involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 72 and Epworth Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday. Both the motorcycle and tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound when they collided.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force is conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend. There are 57 traffic accident hotspots across the city and officers will be conducting safety checkpoints at one or more of these locations. If stopped, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two vehicle crash blocking northbound lanes of U.S. 231 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Morgan County has northbound lanes blocked on U.S. 231 Friday morning. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on April 22. The northbound lanes are impacted near the 298-mile marker in the area of Laceys Spring.
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 13 has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Athens man as announced Wednesday. Colewyn Hawkins was driving when his car crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by Debra Stone, 61. Hawkins was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on April 15.
ATHENS, AL

