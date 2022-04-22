Williams Avenue temporarily closing on April 25

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on 3rd Avenue. According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead. Three other people arrived at the hospital with […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died overnight in a crash on Chapman Mountain involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 72 and Epworth Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday. Both the motorcycle and tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound when they collided.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force is conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend. There are 57 traffic accident hotspots across the city and officers will be conducting safety checkpoints at one or more of these locations. If stopped, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Morgan County has northbound lanes blocked on U.S. 231 Friday morning. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on April 22. The northbound lanes are impacted near the 298-mile marker in the area of Laceys Spring.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says an RV was stalled on the side of the interstate when a male driver in a pickup truck ran into the back of the RV. The pickup truck landed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.
One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 13 has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Athens man as announced Wednesday. Colewyn Hawkins was driving when his car crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by Debra Stone, 61. Hawkins was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on April 15.
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A reported robbery with shots fired at the Phenix City Walmart led to an extensive police chase and manhunt in Auburn Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Police have one suspect in custody and are still searching for a second. Phenix City Police say Sunday, April 25, at 9:24 […]
