Get Ready With YouTuber & Makeup Artist Laura Lee

We can all agree, nail art is having a major moment— and there’s no sign of the trend going away. Whether it’s due to Instagram or two years of inconsistent salon availability making us crave longer, more exciting nail designs when we can get them (probably a combination of them both), nails are getting more of our attention than ever before. Celebrity manicurist, Chaun Legend agrees, noting the trend on the red carpet: “Before, it was just about the outfit, the makeup, the hair, and not so much about the nails— it always used to be short, plain nails.” But times have notably changed: He says, “Now the poses I'm seeing on the red carpet, they’re always showing off their nails or putting their hands on their face. I love it.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO