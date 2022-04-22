ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Get Ready With YouTuber & Makeup Artist Laura Lee

By Kristine Fellizar
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe included these products chosen by Laura Lee because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Meet Chaun Legend, The Kardashians’ Go-To Manicurist

We can all agree, nail art is having a major moment— and there’s no sign of the trend going away. Whether it’s due to Instagram or two years of inconsistent salon availability making us crave longer, more exciting nail designs when we can get them (probably a combination of them both), nails are getting more of our attention than ever before. Celebrity manicurist, Chaun Legend agrees, noting the trend on the red carpet: “Before, it was just about the outfit, the makeup, the hair, and not so much about the nails— it always used to be short, plain nails.” But times have notably changed: He says, “Now the poses I'm seeing on the red carpet, they’re always showing off their nails or putting their hands on their face. I love it.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Lee
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Person
Addison Rae
Us Weekly

The 11 Best Glossier Products for Achieving the ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Glossier is the beauty brand of the moment. While other luxury cosmetics companies run the risk of alienating audiences with expensive products, Glossier appeals to younger generations with affordable essentials coated in millennial-pink packaging. (Case in point: Gen […]
MAKEUP
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Artist#Gel Liner#Urban Decay#Dominique Cosmetics
Us Weekly

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Scott & His GF Just Went Red Carpet Official at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere—Here’s If They Ran Into Kourtney

Click here to read the full article. As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Nicole Richie React to Sister Sofia Richie's Engagement

Watch: Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship. Nicole Richie was on hand to support Sofia Richie as she got engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and showcased her signature sense of humor in response to the happy news. After the bride-to-be shared a photo of his proposal on her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

YG & Brittany Renner Spark Dating Rumors

Compton-born rapper YG has been spotted out on what appears to be an ice cream date with social media personality Brittany Renner in Los Angeles. The Shade Room caught some exclusive pictures of Renner holding onto the rapper's arm, along with some more photos of the two sitting down to enjoy their cold treats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

E! News

169K+
Followers
43K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy