ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Brian Kelly Gets Rave Review From Arch Manning’s Coach

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlGId_0fHW193H00

The longtime New Orleans coach compared LSU’s new leader favorably to the last few Tigers coaches.

Brian Kelly’s TikTok dancing and adoption of a serious work-in-progress southern accent has not impressed the college football world at large, but the new LSU coach has impressed a group far more important: local high school coaches.

The Tigers may have one of the biggest built-in home state advantages of any program. Louisiana is one of the sport’s biggest hotbeds of talent, and LSU is the only Power Five program to reside there. Kelly’s three predecessors—Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron—all used that local talent to win national titles.

One influential high school coach, Nelson Stewart of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, says he has been incredibly impressed by Kelly. Stewart’s team is led by the biggest name in high school recruiting right now, quarterback Arch Manning, and he believes Kelly has gotten off to a great start building a proverbial wall around the state.

“No coach has come through and made as strong of an impression as Brian Kelly,” Stewart told ESPN . “He has a humility and authenticity when you meet him. You feel like you’ve known him forever.”

The statement is even stronger considering Stewart’s 24-year stint as head coach, which overlaps with Saban and Miles’s impressive tenures on the Bayou.

“I think it’s been a home run so far,” Stewart said, acknowledging the idea that Kelly is a fish out of water. “When Coach Saban came from Michigan State, you heard a lot of the same rumblings. That went away pretty quick.”

That doesn’t mean that Manning will be suiting up in purple and gold, of course. Alabama, Georgia and Texas appear to have the inside track to land the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, with Ole Miss, LSU, Florida appearing to be on the outside looking in . Even if Kelly misses on the coveted Manning, it appears that he’s building a strong foundation to succeed in local recruiting, which will be key if he’s to win his first national title.

More CFB Coverage:

For more LSU coverage, go to LSU Country .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Les Miles
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Espn#Bayou
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy