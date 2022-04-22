Brian Kelly Gets Rave Review From Arch Manning’s Coach

The longtime New Orleans coach compared LSU’s new leader favorably to the last few Tigers coaches.

Brian Kelly’s TikTok dancing and adoption of a serious work-in-progress southern accent has not impressed the college football world at large, but the new LSU coach has impressed a group far more important: local high school coaches.

The Tigers may have one of the biggest built-in home state advantages of any program. Louisiana is one of the sport’s biggest hotbeds of talent, and LSU is the only Power Five program to reside there. Kelly’s three predecessors—Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron—all used that local talent to win national titles.

One influential high school coach, Nelson Stewart of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, says he has been incredibly impressed by Kelly. Stewart’s team is led by the biggest name in high school recruiting right now, quarterback Arch Manning, and he believes Kelly has gotten off to a great start building a proverbial wall around the state.

“No coach has come through and made as strong of an impression as Brian Kelly,” Stewart told ESPN . “He has a humility and authenticity when you meet him. You feel like you’ve known him forever.”

The statement is even stronger considering Stewart’s 24-year stint as head coach, which overlaps with Saban and Miles’s impressive tenures on the Bayou.

“I think it’s been a home run so far,” Stewart said, acknowledging the idea that Kelly is a fish out of water. “When Coach Saban came from Michigan State, you heard a lot of the same rumblings. That went away pretty quick.”

That doesn’t mean that Manning will be suiting up in purple and gold, of course. Alabama, Georgia and Texas appear to have the inside track to land the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, with Ole Miss, LSU, Florida appearing to be on the outside looking in . Even if Kelly misses on the coveted Manning, it appears that he’s building a strong foundation to succeed in local recruiting, which will be key if he’s to win his first national title.

