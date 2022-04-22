Illinois DCFS director held in contempt for the 9th time this year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Director of Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for the ninth time this year.

A Cook County judge ruled Marc Smith violated a court order issued last month by failing to properly place a teenager by a deadline.

The 15-year-old has been kept in a psychiatric hospital for months, despite being ready for discharge since January 22nd.

The judge also ordered Smith to pay fines of $1,000 per day.

