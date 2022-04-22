ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Murder suspect seeks case dismissal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfredo Capote is charged with killing Jokisha Brown in 2016,...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
11Alive

Surveillance video | Atlanta officer shot 6 times while trying to arrest Young Slime Life gang member

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alleged Young Slime Life gang member Christian Eppinger shot Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, an 11-year veteran of the force, six times on Feb. 7--sending him on "a long road of recovery" at the Grady Hospital trauma center, according to police. Now authorities have released surveillance footage from the incident that left Rogers fighting for his life.
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
