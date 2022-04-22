ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

After 4 years, murder case returns to Vermont criminal courts with new video evidence

By Adrian Pastor
mynbc5.com
 3 days ago

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nearly four years ago, a Vermont man was accused of killing his girlfriend in South Burlington. On Friday, the case returned back to the...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Jamaica, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
South Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Attorneys
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Jury Reaches Verdict On 4 Out Of 5 Sentences For David Ware

Breaking News Update 5:17 p.m. 4/25/2022: Jury has reached a verdict on sentences for four out of five charges for David Ware. The verdict's are life and a $10,000 fine for shooting with intent to kill, 30 years and a $10,000 fine for possession of firearm, 25 years and a $10,000 fine for possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and one year and a $500 fine for obstructing an officer.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy