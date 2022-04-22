ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

A Guide to the Cost of Living in Pittsburgh

By Zumper
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of living in Pittsburgh is surprisingly affordable for all that this city has to offer. Since the last steel mill closed during the 1980s, Pittsburgh, also known as “The Steel City,” has undergone a revitalization. This former hub of industrialization has become a place for unique artistry, beautiful parks,...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 1

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: April 22-24

It’s the weekend. Here are some happenings in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Spring Gallery Crawl starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Downtown. There will be more than 20 free events throughout the Cultural District. The Crawl After Dark dance party will begin at 10 p.m. at Space...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools?

At a school known for its low rate of alumni going on to graduate from college, Sean has been accepted to Yale, Harvard and Stanford. His success is drawing attention to a program pushing students to achieve at the highest levels — outside of the district’s magnet programs. The post How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Why Dwayne Haskins’ Parents Didn’t Attend His Funeral

A funeral was held for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins earlier this week, though his parents weren’t in attendance. Earlier this week, the parents of the former Ohio State Buckeyes star, who was killed while trying to cross a Florida highway on April 16, held a separate memorial service instead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Madden Monday: Penguins will 'lose their first-round playoff series ... no matter who they play'

For a while now, I’ve held the opinion that the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be clear underdogs against whatever team they play in the first round of the NHL playoffs. That thought became further entrenched when it became likely that goaltender Tristan Jarry was going to be out — or at least compromised with a lower-body injury — to start the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA

