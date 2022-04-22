Trodding the Boards April 19, 2022

Fairykind at The AllWays Lounge’s Twilight Room through May 2. As New Orleans’ theatrical landscape comes back to life, for those of us who love musicals in particular, it is heartening that we’ve had not only such regional premieres as Head Over Heels (at Loyola) and Shaina Taub’s Twelfth Night (Hahnville...
Known for her infectious personality and dynamite singing voice, Liza Minnelli has become one of the most popular performers on stage and on the big screen. The EGOT winner was able to find love multiple times during her incredible career and was married four times. Liza, born to actress Judy...
Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.”
The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
Sunday brought the first live-voted show of American Idol Season 20 — meaning that within the course of two hours, 14 contestants all performed live coast-to-coast; viewers in all time zones cast their votes in real time; and by the episode’s end, Ryan Seacrest was already sending three singers home.
During a sold-out show in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, Chris Rock finally spoke out addressing the Oscars slap during his set. Having remained silent about it for weeks, Rock touched on the tense encounter with Will Smith for only a second before continuing with his act. In his performance at...
NEW YORK (AP) — When Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” begins, star Beanie Feldstein sits in a Broadway dressing room, getting ready to go on. She wonders nervously to her assistant: “You ever feel like there’s someone watching from the shadows?”. The line takes...
Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
It must be difficult to cast Funny Girl. Whoever anchors the musical stands in the shadow of two stage titans: Fanny Brice, the vaudeville star whose life provides the (loose) basis for a show that’s basically the early 20th century version of A Star is Born, and Barbra Streisand, who originated the role as a relatively unknown 21-year-old in 1964 and blended a story of singular talent and inevitable fame seamlessly with her own. (Streisand also won the best actress Oscar for the 1968 film adaptation.) For the show’s first Broadway revival, producers have handed the reins to Beanie Feldstein, a Broadway sophomore (she made her debut in 2017 as Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly!) primarily known for her sharp screen work in Booksmart, Lady Bird and as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story.
Mexican director Michel Franco has been making waves for years on the festival circuit with films such as Cannes winner “After Lucia,” “New Order,” and “April’s Daughter.” His latest English-language effort, “Sundown,” starring actors Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg as siblings, made its debut at last year’s Venice Film Festival and was in limited release domestically back in January thanks to distributor Bleecker Street. There is now some intel on what Franco will be doing next and it looks to be another project using English-speaking actors.
The 2022 Tony Award nominations announcement has been delayed by nearly a week, the show’s producers announced on Friday.
The nominations announcement has moved from May 3 to May 9. The shift has also extended the eligibility window for shows that opened during the 2021-2022 season from April 28 to May 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being "So Careful" Was "Really Disappointing"Tony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowAmber Ruffin Co-Written 'Some Like It Hot' Stage Adaptation to Open on Broadway in December
“Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks,...
Performances of the play begin on September 19 at the St. James Theater, and will run for 16 weeks. Danielle Brooks, John David Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson – the recent recipient of an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governor’s Awards – have been cast to star in the upcoming revival of The Piano Lesson.
PBS show "Stories from the Stage" is set to air its 100th episode, but the milestone is not the main reason to tune in. That episode will focus on sign language with the first story being told by Branden Kazen-Maddox from Brooklyn. News 12 spoke with Kazen-Maddox who says they...
April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new EP. The K-pop group shared an album preview for the EP, Shape of Love, on Monday. The highlight medley has music video-style footage of Monsta X singing and dancing to each track. Shape of Love features...
Funny Girl | 2 hours 50 minutes | August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St. | 212-560-2188. Rules unwritten but widely believed and rarely broken include the belief that some roles become so identified with the actors who originated them that they cannot be successfully performed by anyone else. This may be a narrow view that is challenged on a regular basis, but in a few cases the assumption firmly defies debate. I’m talking Marlon Brando as brutish Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Julie Harris as 12-year-old tomboy Frankie Addams in The Member of the Wedding, Judy Holliday as dumb-like-a-fox Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday, and, until last week, Barbra Streisand’s historic life-and-career transforming Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Then I saw an actor with the unlikely name of Beanie Feldstein in the sparkling and explosively entertaining new Broadway production of Funny Girl and the one transformed is me.
Click here to read the full article. To Lily Tomlin, getting her hand and footprints embedded outside the TCL Chinese Theatre is a joke — literally. Her 1982 television special “Lily for President?” kicked off with Tomlin in a limousine en route to sidewalk immortalization before a car accident re-routes her to instead run for higher office. In real life, Tomlin will receive the honor on April 22, as part of the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Film Festival, taking place this year April 21-24.
As for that TV special, spoiler alert: Tomlin wins the White House. In fact, it’s hard to...
