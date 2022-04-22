ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Hwy 80 near Stage Coach Drive

By Kenzie Beach, Jolyn Hannah
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A traffic crash has occurred on Hwy 80 in Phenix City. The crash is on Hwy 80 near Stage Coach Road.

There is no information about possible injuries in the crash at this time.

Both of eastbound lanes of Hwy 80 are blocked and traffic is being rerouted to Lee Road 208.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.

