As the month of April comes to a close, injuries are shaking up this week’s MLB power rankings almost as much as the activities going on on the field. Just this past week, fans have seen the Chicago White Sox bit once again by the injury bug with Eloy Jimenez suffering a hamstring strain that could cost him up to two months of action. Baltimore Orioles fans also received the worst situation news that starting pitcher John Means will undergo Tommy John surgery, beginning a long recovery period for him to return to the mound.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO