High school baseball Top of the Crop for April 22

2: (2) Hawken (3-0) 3: (3) Mayfield (7-3) Dropped out: Mentor (1-5) Watch list: Wickliffe (6-3), Perry (7-5), Lake Catholic (3-2) Crop Comments: Chagrin Falls notched its sixth straight win when it defeated West Geauga on April 20, 11-6, in their lone game this week due to Mother Nature. Next week...
Below are the schedules for this week's OVAC baseball championship games and softball semifinal matchups. The new Edison Unified Sports Complex will host the baseball finals on Friday and Saturday, while the JB Chambers I470 Complex wlll host semifinal and finals action this week. The softball finals schedule for Friday and Saturday will be determined after semifinal matchups begin to conclude.
Strasburg dropped a notch from No.1 to No. 2 in Division IV as the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll released on Monday. Strasburg is No. 2 with three first-place votes and 100 points. Russia leads the poll with six first-place votes and 104 points. Conotton Valley is ranked...
AREA HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP
Duplain delivers dramatic grand slam for Massillon softball
MASSILLON — Mariah Duplain hit a grand slam to key a five-run bottom of the sixth inning as the Massillon softball team rallied for a 7-5 win against Hoban on Friday at Genshaft Park.
After Alyssa Simmons drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to force in a run and cut Hoban’s lead to 5-3, Duplain worked the count to 2-2 before putting the Tigers in the lead with one swing of her bat.
Duplain and Jayda Harrison each went 2-for-3. Harrison hit a solo home run and scored twice as Massillon improved to...
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
Results courtesy of: Oh.milesplit.com. Mike Garcia Track at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium was the site of the 107th annual Mahoning County Track & Field Championships Saturday, as every program in Mahoning County made their way to Austintown. The host school was victorious as both the Fitch Boys and Girls teams...
Bexley junior Jonathan Spiess eclipsed a 78-year-old program record April 22 by throwing his third no-hitter of the season.
George Spencer threw two no-hitters in 1944.
Spiess, a right-hander, struck out nine...
NORWALK — The Norwalk High School baseball team couldn’t keep up with the top-ranked team in the state early in a non-league loss on Saturday. Facing Defiance — ranked No. 1 in the Division II state coaches poll — at Carter Park in Bowling Green, the Truckers fell behind 3-0 after one inning, and 6-1 after two innings in the 12-2 loss in six innings. With the loss, Norwalk fell to 7-4 overall ahead of Monday’s SBC Lake Division game vs. Sandusky.
1. Mogadore Invitational (April 29) If you want to catch up on Portage County track and field, Wildcat Stadium is the place to go, as six of 12 local teams will be there: Garfield, Mogadore, Ravenna, Rootstown, Southeast and Streetsboro. Among the fun that can be expected at Wildcat Stadium Friday, the Rockets have a boys 4x100 that delivered a scorching performance at the John Kudley Greenmen Invitational, the Ravens have a couple of superb hurdlers in Pavel Henderson and Avonlea Jefferson and the host Wildcats have one of the area's top high jumpers (and hurdlers) in Mason Murphy. Meanwhile, the G-Men boys and Rovers girls won Portage Trail Conference titles last season, with each returning a state-qualifying hurdler in Garfield's Ryan Stoller and Rootstown's Carlee Clifford, while the Rovers' Marinna Atanmo has earned PTC Runner of the Year honors on multiple occasions.
On April 25, Week 2 the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll was released. North Ridgeville kept its position of fifth in Division I, and Keystone is third in Division II. The Rangers received 69 points, which is eight points less than the 77 they had in the last poll.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Daylan Baker, North Ridgeville: The Rangers’ No. 9 hitter led off the seventh inning Friday with a triple in their Southwestern Conference showdown vs. Avon. Baker’s team needed a run to win it, and she provided it on Emily Lime’s squeeze bunt. North Ridgeville won, 2-1. The rematch is Monday in Avon.
FREMONT — The Norwalk High School tennis team finished fourth overall at the eight-team Fremont Ross doubles tournament on Saturday. SBC Bay contenders Port Clinton and Huron finished first and second, while Bowling Green was also ahead of the Truckers. The fourth doubles team of Xavier Sweet and Eli...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as a lot has happened to the Cleveland State basketball program since former coach Dennis Gates left for Missouri. 1. Daniyal Robinson has been on the job since April 5, taking over as CSU’s head basketball coach. In the age of transfers and coaching changes, that has led to several moves.
Ohio State has bolstered its backcourt with the addition of West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil.
A three-year player who started the last two seasons for the Mountaineers, the 6-3, 205-pound McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game in each of the last two seasons. He joins the Buckeyes with one year of eligibility remaining.
...
