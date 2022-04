Kalani Kakes is cottage food bakery specializing in island desserts. Their menu is inspired by the movie 50. First Dates, and features Hawaiian favorites including Hawaiian chantilly, POG, butter mochi, and tropical. flavors: guava, lilikoi, pineapple, haupia, Kona coffee, mango, macadamia and li hing mui. Kalani Kakes is. having a...

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO