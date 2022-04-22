ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

IAN LADYMAN: The relationship between Merseyside's two biggest football clubs is complicated but Liverpool needs both its teams, for the economy and its self-esteem... so, do the Reds REALLY want their bitter rivals Everton to go down?

By Ian Ladyman
 4 days ago

It takes about 10 minutes to drive from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore Dock, round the city centre to the west and down to the water. It's a short journey but one that is intended to move Everton out of the dark and into the light.

Their long overdue new stadium by the Mersey is beginning to take shape. On Friday it was possible to make out the rudimentary concrete outlines of its four corners.

When it is finished — two and a half years and £500million from now — it will be some sight, not only for Everton but for a city hungry for the post-pandemic investment that will come as part of the regeneration package.

Everton's long overdue new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is beginning to take shape

The worry, though, is what division Everton will be playing their football in when they get to their new home. Everton play at Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and if Burnley take anything from their earlier game with Wolves at Turf Moor, Frank Lampard's team will be in the bottom three of the Premier League at kick-off.

Over at Anfield — where Jurgen Klopp and his players continue their monotonous pursuit of four trophies — sights are fixed firmly on Liverpool's own challenges. But when asked if he cared about Everton's problems on Friday, Klopp did not hesitate.

'Yes, I do,' said the Liverpool manager. 'We are used to having two Premier League clubs in the city. Of course I would miss it.'

Klopp's sentiments had been preceded earlier in the week by former Liverpool centre forward Ian Rush. 'I've heard a few people say they'd love to see Everton go down but I wouldn't,' said Rush. 'For the city of Liverpool, it would be a real shame.'

The worry is what division Everton will be playing in when they get to their new home

The modern relationship between Merseyside's two biggest football clubs is complicated. Certainly, there are more layers to it than back, say, in the 1980s when supporters from both stood side by side at Wembley for FA Cup finals.

Liverpool and Everton continue to work collegiately around issues such as the Hillsborough disaster and their huge and effective community initiatives often cross over comfortably. The two clubs see the world in much the same way but it is how they view each other that has changed a little over the years.

There is a section of Everton supporters who feel Liverpool's success has bred arrogance at Anfield. At Liverpool, this is interpreted as jealousy. They call their neighbours the Bitter Blues.

Still, though, Liverpool feels like a city that needs both its clubs, both in terms of its economy and maybe to a degree its self-esteem. The two clubs have been in the top flight of English football together for 60 years. The rivalry is an intrinsic part of Liverpool's very identity in a way that it isn't in a city like Manchester, for example.

Four years ago a study by Deloitte revealed that Liverpool FC brought in the region of £500m to the local economy in a single year. Everton's contribution will also be significant.

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Ian Rush (right) insist Everton's relegation would be bad for the city of Liverpool
As Liverpool attempts to find its feet again having suffered desperately during the Covid years, it needs its football clubs to be successful. But, as we know, football rivalry doesn't always follow logical patterns.

A straw poll of Liverpool fans asked if they wished Everton to go down on Friday revealed a pattern: 'I personally wouldn't but there are many people who sit near me on match day who would.'

But perhaps it was put best by Paul Machin, who runs the Redmen TV media channel. Machin — hosting a debate specifically asking 'Are Everton getting relegated and do we want that?' — said: 'For a laugh, if you told me Everton would go down for a season and then come back up I would say 'yes'.

'But my real concern is that they are such a mess they may never come back up again. They might do a Leeds and not come back for 20 years.

'The idea of them not being in the Premier League for a long time — I am not sure how I would feel about that. It would be worse for the city if they go down. Cities that don't have derbies are the worse for it.'

The modern relationship between Merseyside's two biggest football clubs is complicated

Everton currently rent offices in the iconic Liver Building in the city centre, from which executives have one of the finest views on Merseyside. At Christmas, they turned the Liver Birds blue and at Anfield that did not go unnoticed.

To all intents and purposes, though, Liverpool has been red for years. Everton have only beaten their great rivals once in the past 11 and a half years and that was, as Liverpool followers are happy to recant, during a 'lockdown' game last season when there were no supporters present to witness it.

'I came here to manage a great club and to manage in the Premier League,' said Lampard on Friday. 'I was having lunch with my wife in London recently and a lady came over. It happens all the time. Evertonians have come out of everywhere. I am aware of the size of this club.'

Relegation for Everton feels unthinkable but very possible all at the same time. Some Liverpool supporters will undoubtedly wish for it and on Sunday at Anfield, there will be a sharp edge to the atmosphere. That is very much the way these days.

Relegation for Frank Lampard's Everton feels unthinkable but very possible all at the same time

Those with longer memories in the away end may still blame Liverpool for the post-Heysel European ban that denied Howard Kendall's team of English champions a place in the European Cup in 1985.

On the Kop over the years there has very occasionally been seen a banner saying simply 'Steaua Bucharest 1986' — a taunting nod to the team who lifted the trophy in Everton's absence the following season.

It is things like this that undeniably shape this rivalry's modern definition, that sit beneath the surface of Everton's desperate attempt to maintain their 68-year top-flight residency.

As the author and chronicler of football in Liverpool Tony Evans wrote in the Independent this week: 'Merseyside badly needs a friendly derby on Sunday. The likelihood of getting it is slim.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
