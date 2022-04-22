ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa to emulate Leicester and 'punch above their weight' as they aim for trophies and cracking the Premier League top six

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Steven Gerrard has urged Aston Villa to follow the example of Leicester as they try to crack the Premier League's top six.

Villa face Brendan Rodgers' team at King Power Stadium on Saturday trying to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat – a run of form that persuaded the hierarchy to sack Dean Smith and appoint Gerrard last November.

While there is little chance of a repeat if Villa lose again here, Gerrard is determined to finish the season positively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfFKK_0fHVyENu00
Steven Gerrard (above) has urged his Aston Villa side to follow the example of Leicester City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4SQp_0fHVyENu00
Midlands side Leicester sensationally won the Premier League in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021

He will be backed by significant funds in the summer as he tries to deliver on the ambitious plans of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

'Leicester are an example of a club who can punch above their weight and disrupt the top six,' said Gerrard. 'When they won the league in 2016 it was one of the best sports stories we've ever seen.

'The priority taking this job was to make the team safe in the league. In the medium-to-long term we want to prove we can follow in the footsteps of Leicester, West Ham and Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aZiv_0fHVyENu00
Former Rangers manager Gerrard will face off against ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers (right) on Saturday when Villa go to the King Power Stadium to face the Foxes in the Premier League

'Leicester won the FA Cup last year, they finished fifth in the last two seasons and they've got the opportunity to win the Europa Conference League this season. When we look at the big picture, we want to have a strong Cup run.

'Down the line, we want to finish in one of the European slots, or win a Cup to qualify for European football.

'That has to be a big ambition for this club. It's certainly a big ambition of mine and the players share it.'

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

