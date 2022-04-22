ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JEFF POWELL: Tyson Fury's dancing feet can help him dodge Dillian Whyte's dangerous bombs... the challenger's power makes him a huge threat but the Gypsy King should have too much for the Body Snatcher

By Jeff Powell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A freak of nature or a force of nature. Orthodox or southpaw.

The prize-ring's most provocative entertainer. Or most unlikely peacemaker, the role he took to quell a brawl brewing at this week's media conference.

Twenty-four hours from retirement into the bosom of his family, as he is threatening Or utterly unable to contemplate life without boxing, as he muses more often.

Just a stupid boxer or deceptive genius. Killing machine or gentle giant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36njeP_0fHVxyVl00
Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set to go head-to-head in an eagerly-anticipated clash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiCNZ_0fHVxyVl00
Fury will defend his WBC world heavyweight title against the number one contender in London

Trained like a dervish for two months to defend his world heavyweight title against the heavy-handed threat of Dilllian Whyte on Saturday night or took one week off to hit golf balls 400 yards.

Will he be at his heaviest ever or lighter than the love handles seem to indicate?

With Tyson Fury the enigma variations are endless and the hardest game should be deeply grateful for that. Not least Whyte as his big chance and largest pay cheque finally arrive on one of sport's most spectacular stages.

The unpredictability of the Gypsy King stokes the fascination which is about to fill Wembley Stadium with a European record boxing crowd of 94,000 and has the pay-per-view tills ringing a merry tune.

Who knows which Fury will make the long walk into that cauldron?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmbTM_0fHVxyVl00
Fury is the favourite for victory but he will have to box smart if he is to overcome Whyte

Will he revert to the unbelievably nimble-footed agility for a 6ft 9in behemoth, along with the elusive dexterity which bamboozled Wladimir Klitschko that night in Germany when he won his first world titles?

Or will he persist with the brutal toe-to-toe, hand-to-hand onslaughts which risked those knock-downs by Deontay Wilder, the biggest puncher since Mike Tyson, but from which he rose like Lazarus to claim the WBC's most cherished of all the belts?

Only the man himself really knows. But his latest trainer SugarHill Steward offers a clue. The nephew of the late and legendary founder of Detroit's fabled Kronk gym, Emanuel Steward, had this to say in the melee of fight week: 'What we've been trying to develop against this dangerous puncher Dillian is bringing back Tyson's incredible movement while to compliment the knock-out power when that chance presents itself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Xv6T_0fHVxyVl00
The Gypsy King went to war with American Deontay Wilder in his most recent title fight

As to which stance Fury might adopt in presenting that finished article, he teased an answer by boxing entirely southpaw in an open training session. Then he said: 'If I lead with right jabs - ping, ping, ping – it will take away that big left hook of Dillian's which everyone goes on about and then I can take him out with a back-hander. Early.'

Only to say later: 'I'm a genuine switch-hitter. Left hand, right hand, goodnight Vienna.'

Whyte offers a less complicated picture of the clamorous night ahead of him: 'I can win just by being myself. I have the punch to knock him out but I've improved my technique so much as I've matured that I can beat him on points if necessary,'

The problem with the first option is that Fury always get up no matter how heavily he is knocked down, as he did four times in three fights against Wilder. The problem with the second, Fury has the proven intelligence to adapt to whatever confronts him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vcq4o_0fHVxyVl00
Fury was knocked down four times in three fights against Wilder and Whyte has the power to do the same

That is genius, cleverly masked by calling himself stupid. Would an idiot draw not only belief from his Catholic faith but inspiration from the works of a Jewish philosopher written in Greek while living in Egypt during the first century B.C ?

While contemplating not only Whyte's tough guy challenge but also his own unbeaten career, his overcoming of mental illness, his future and his eccentricity Fury quoted from the Wisdom of Solomon.

'This was the wisest man who ever existed,' said the Gypsy King. 'One key to his philosophy is that the most Important things in life are to eat, drink and enjoy your labours to the full. That's what I do. As Solomon says, anything else is vanity.'

Humility may not be evident in his flamboyant self-promoting but there has been modesty in the respect he has shown Whyte in a peculiarly muted build up: 'He is a good man who deserves to get his shot at a world title after waiting so long. He is a strong man with the power to demonstrate that in heavyweight boxing one punch can change everything. This will be a hard fight. Whoever is going to win is in the lap of the gods.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFIBi_0fHVxyVl00
Whyte will be no pushover for Fury when they clash in front of a record European crowd

In contrary ways he says the same about his life to come: 'This is my last. It was never part of my young dreams to box at this stadium. My sights were on York Hall Bethnal Green, Old Trafford, Madison Square Garden New York and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. But suddenly this pinnacle is here. This record crowd in Wembley. Some way to finish. After this I can retire into my family , enjoy my wife and six children. I have zero interest in going on to fight the winner of Joshua or Usyk for the undisputed world championship. I've held all the belts at one time or another'

Yet within ten minutes he says: 'I can't imagine life without boxing. Boxing is everything to me. But I will never become a trainer, a manager or promoter. Taking care of a new generation of boxers to too heavy a responsibility. So I will keep going to the gym.'

A shock first defeat this evening might force a momentous decision. Although Whyte says: 'There is no rematch clause in our contract if I win but when I do beat Tyson in a thriller I will offer to fight him again. Maybe twice more.'

To make that possible after only the third all-Brit world title fight in heavyweight history Whyte must overcome not only a crowd majority against him, even though it will be stacked with his fellow Londoners, but also heavy betting odds against him pulling off one of the biggest upsets of modern times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB5Wi_0fHVxyVl00
There has been respect between the two fighters in an unusually-quiet fight build-up

In chasing that sensation he is expected to go for broke from the first bell - despite being at his most dangerous when counter-punching - while Fury says: 'I will work out what best to do against him as I take a look at him in the opening minutes.'

Whyte has trained as never before, having upon him the sheen of maximum fitness, and is capable of inflicting early damage. But as Fury reminds us: 'I know I'm hittable but never forget that every time I get knocked down I bounce up again.'

Yes, he always has. Ally those unique powers of recovery to his agile freak of nature and thunderous force of nature it is only natural to expect Fury to impose his strength of will in due course. Probably in the middle rounds. Say the sixth.

That would leave him with just one decision to make. What comes next?

Fury v Whyte will be televised live on BT Sport Box Office this Saturday night.

