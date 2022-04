Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US this weekend amid severe weather in Florida.JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions.The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday.JetBlue cancelled 18 per cent of its scheduled flights on Saturday and 13 per cent of departures on Sunday; Spirit cancelled 14 per cent of Saturday flights and 13 per cent of Sunday flights. A Spirit spokesperson said poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues in Florida on Thursday and Friday were still having a knock-on effect over the weekend, hence...

WEATHER ・ 14 DAYS AGO