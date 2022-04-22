ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, CO

Fire crews in Otero County working two fires

By Kate Singh
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Otero County Sheriff’s Office has provided video of the visibility and conditions off Highway 350 where a train bridge is burning. The highway is still closed at County Road Y.

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s office is reporting two separate fires burning on Friday, April 22.

According to OCS, one fire is burning on Highway 109 near the Vogel Canyon turnoff. Another “large fire” is burning on Highway 350 in the vicinity of Road Y.

The Sheriff’s office noted evacuations in place along Road Y and Road Z — at 2:50 p.m. they sent an update saying evacuations for Hwy 350 had been lifted.

These locations are just south of La Junta. No word on containment.

This article will be updated.

