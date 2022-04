One-third of active U.S. service members are also parents. The personal sacrifices these families make every day are not always as visible as their uniforms. In February of 2020, Akeem and Satia Bedeau were preparing to move from a military base in Hawaii to a new duty station at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. The Bedeaus, who are both trained medics in the Navy, had endured long periods apart when Akeem was deployed to the Philippines and Japan. They were looking forward to finally settling down, at least for a time, with their daughter, Neliah, and son, Nasir.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO