Goodland, KS

UPDATE: I-70 reopened between Colby, Goodland

 3 days ago
UPDATE: KDOT has reopened I-70 between Colby and Goodland. If you're planning to travel west on Interstate 70today or tonight,...

Traffic
KSN News

NWS confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kellogg reopens following several late morning crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several crashes caused backups on westbound Kellogg late Monday morning. The Kansas Department of Transportation said crews worked on several crashes. One crash happened on the bridge over West Street. Traffic was diverted off of Kellogg at Meridian for a time. For the latest Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDHE gives update on coronavirus, ‘stealth’ variant in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials continue to see coronavirus cases in the state, including cases of the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 73 more deaths since last Friday. But KDHE charts only show a few recent deaths. When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

City of Salina: Crack sealing work to continue Monday

The City of Salina has announced street crack sealing work for the upcoming week. Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Freeze warning, frost advisories issued

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. Monday: Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties have now been placed under a frost advisory for Tuesday morning. Please see below. A freeze warning and frost advisory have been issued for some area counties for Tuesday morning. Freeze warning. The National Weather Service in Topeka has...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rear-ends semi

DICKINSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Sunday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Ricardo Resendiz Cruz, 32, Hays, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Abilene. The SUV rear-ended the trailer of a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Billy J. Warson, 55, Lawrence.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
