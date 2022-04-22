UPDATE: I-70 reopened between Colby, Goodland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have been near the river in downtown Wichita lately, you’ve probably noticed that the water level is extremely low. It turns out there are a number of factors causing river levels to shrink, but the good news is it’s only temporary for many Wichitans who enjoy walking, cycling, or […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO