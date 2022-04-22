ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arin Ray Taps D Smoke For "The Mood"

By Aron A.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArin Ray is about to have the spring on lock with a flood of new music. This morning, he released his latest single, "The Mood" ft. D Smoke. As the song suggests, it's one of those records inspired by lust and love...

Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
Fredo Bang Teams Up With YNW Melly On "Brazy" Single

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Fredo Bang has made a name for himself in the music industry. Since making his debut in 2015, the 26-year-old artist has managed to take his career to new heights. Bringing in nearly 1 billion streams, signing to Def Jam Records, and gaining millions of followers on social media, Fredo is securing his spot in the rap game.
Lil Durk & Gunna Join Tay Keith on New Single ‘Lights Off’: Listen

While Southside has recruited Future and Travis Scott on his new single ‘Hold That Heat‘, another big producer is also making his debut as a solo artist today. Tay Keith has joined forces with Gunna and Lil Durk for his new single ‘Lights Off’ which comes via his fresh partnership with Warner Music. The Memphis producer has collected as many as 25 RIAA-certified plaques on his way to becoming an A-list producer over the past few years, having produced for the likes of Drake, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and more.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Entertainment
Music
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
6ix9ine Claims He Sent Bobby Shmurda $40K While He Was In Jail As He Slights Migos

Bobby Shmurda addressed the topic of snitches in the music industry during the latest episode of Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, provoking a response from 6ix9ine. During the roughly two-hour chat, Shmurda — who did a six-year bid in prison and was released in February 2021 — matter-of-factly stated snitches are all over the industry, at least from a business perspective.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
Future Reveals That He Makes $1 Million A Show

Future found musical fame back in the 2010s. Now, at age 38, the Atlanta native has broken records, topped charts, and won awards for his unique style of rapping. Yesterday, the "Life is Good" rapper went on a tweeting spree and revealed just how much it costs to get him to hit the stage. He wrote, "How many trap n*ggas u kno can get 1mil ah show??? #IMDATN*GGA" This is a large increase from previous years. Back in 2015, TMZ reported that the rapper charged $150,000 to perform for 45 minutes.
