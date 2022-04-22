ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

YouTuber denies he deliberately crashed plane for video views after license revoked

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJszV_0fHVvEql00

A YouTuber has been defending himself after the Federal Aviation Administration accused him of deliberately crashing a plane to make a video.

Trevor Jacob can be heard in the video claiming that his engine malfunctioned before he jumped out with a parachute. This happened in December.

SEE ALSO | Pilot meets heroes who saved him from plane wreckage seconds before train smashed into it

The FAA revoked Jacob's pilot's license, saying he made no attempt to restart the plane's engine or contact air traffic control.

Jacob is pushing back against those claims, saying he did not jump out of his plane for more views on YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Jacob
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

2 people hospitalized after Mojave plane crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people survived a plane crash Saturday afternoon when their small aircraft crashed near the Mojave Air & Space Port, authorities said. According to the FAA, preliminary information shows a single-engine, homebuilt VariEze aircraft went down southwest of the air and space port at around noon. The pilot of the aircraft […]
MOJAVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy