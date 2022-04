Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from criticizing Kyrie Irving, and the latest shade he threw at the Brooklyn Nets star may have been his harshest to date. Smith spoke about Irving’s contract situation during ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Sunday. Irving has a $36 million player option for the 2022-23 season, and many expect him to decline it. Smith thinks Irving is a phenomenal player, but he would not be willing to give him anything longer than a one-year contract. As Smith described it, Irving is “one of the absolute professionals at missing work.”

