Texas State

Texas punches in as one of best states for working from home, study says

By John Egan
 3 days ago

The meaning of "going to work" is swiftly changing. The Ladders career platform forecasts that one-fourth of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022.

"This change in working arrangements is impossible to overhype. As big as it is, it's even bigger than people think," Marc Cenedella, CEO of The Ladders, said in December. "Hiring practices typically move at a glacial pace, but the pandemic turned up the heat, so we're seeing a rapid flood of change in this space. It's really rather amazing."

Given the dramatic shift in what it means to go to work, some folks with remote jobs may be wondering where they should live. It turns out that Texas sits at No. 7 on a new list from personal finance website WalletHub of the best states for working from home. So, if you hold a remote job and already call Texas home, you might want to stay put.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

