‘Glitter is Litter’ UNA launches campaign to stop littering

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) and other university campuses are being left with confetti and glitter, two items popularly used in photographs to celebrate graduations and proms.

Glitter and plastic confetti are not biodegradable and can often have negative impacts on the environment and on campuses. Michelle Eubanks, director of media and public relations at UNA, told News 19 that the university’s “Glitter is Litter” campaign is there to raise awareness on the issue.

“We respectfully ask folks to use other ways to celebrate,” Eubanks said. “There are paper products that are biodegradable, and there are other things you can do to take advantage of our campus.”

Eubanks later added that UNA’s fountain, which is one of the most prominent landmarks on the campus, has been clogged by confetti and other debris before.

“There were times where we would have to turn the fountain off and make extensive repairs, then we found all of this plastic confetti,” Eubanks said.

