ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

‘Glitter is Litter’ UNA launches campaign to stop littering

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J78No_0fHVuneh00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) and other university campuses are being left with confetti and glitter, two items popularly used in photographs to celebrate graduations and proms.

Glitter and plastic confetti are not biodegradable and can often have negative impacts on the environment and on campuses. Michelle Eubanks, director of media and public relations at UNA, told News 19 that the university’s “Glitter is Litter” campaign is there to raise awareness on the issue.

Shoals Mom Prom returns to Florence

“We respectfully ask folks to use other ways to celebrate,” Eubanks said. “There are paper products that are biodegradable, and there are other things you can do to take advantage of our campus.”

Eubanks later added that UNA’s fountain, which is one of the most prominent landmarks on the campus, has been clogged by confetti and other debris before.

“There were times where we would have to turn the fountain off and make extensive repairs, then we found all of this plastic confetti,” Eubanks said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Education
Florence, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Una#News 19#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy