1 person killed, 4 others injured after a two-vehicle collision in San Jose (San Jose, CA) Nationwide Report

On early Friday morning, one person died while four others suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in San Jose. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the area of North First Street and Montague Expressway in North San Jose [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .