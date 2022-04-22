Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons travel through space and time in trailer for ‘Night Sky’

After a long and often fraught journey, The 94th Annual Academy Awards finally kick off tonight from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. A return to somewhat of a “norm” since the pandemic again, the Regina Hall, Wanda Sikes and Amy Schumer-hosted ceremony looks bring viewers back after a continual ratings decline. Unfortunately, controversy is in the air following the decision by The Academy to announce eight different categories before the live broadcast. Those categories, announced by Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, will be edited down and incorporated into the live show. AMPAS, ABC, and producer Will Packer hope this will allow for more entertainment during the ceremony and a guaranteed 3-hour telecast. Whether the “added entertainment” (including the first live performance of Best Animated Feature Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and a litany of presenters like Tony Hawk and DJ Khaled) bring in viewers remains to be seen and the decisions have largely been met with frustration to say the least.

