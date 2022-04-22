Astro Family Restaurant

Social Drink and Food is a rooftop in Midtown that feels kind of like an elaborate hostel, except it’s much nicer and you won’t see any bare feet. On any given day, they might break out foosball tables, a popcorn machine, or a screen for a rooftop movie night on the huge open terrace. If it gets too breezy on the terrace, move over to the semi-indoor tented area where you can sit at the bar and watch a game with a fake grass floor underneath you. With its big tables and wrap-around couches, this is a great spot for groups, and it’s where you should go to finally talk to that person you share the elevator with every morning at your Midtown office. Brunch is by far the most popular time to hit the roof, so be sure to make a reservation. You can probably just walk in at any other time of day.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO