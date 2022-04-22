ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU’s Craig Porter Jr. enters transfer portal

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rebuild continues to mount for Shockers Head Coach Isaac Brown, as Craig Porter Jr. has entered the transfer portal, announcing it on his social media accounts on Friday.

“Thank you shocker nation and Coach Brown for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to showcase my talents,” Porter said in a tweet. “I will always remember my time in Wichita and the lifelong relationships I’ve made over my 2 years. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal.”

(Courtesy: AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The Terre Haute, Indiana, native started with the Shockers during the 2020-2021 season, appearing in 19 games and starting two of them. His role exponentially increased last season, starting in 24 of the 25 games played.

Porter Jr. averaged 7.3 points per game last season, to go along with five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 42.6% from the field last season, at 34.7% from beyond the arc.

WSU’s Ricky Council IV enters transfer portal

Throughout last season, Porter Jr. stepped up numerous times in the scoring column, and became someone that the Shockers could rely on to put numbers on the scoreboard.

Porter Jr. also brings a lot on the defensive side of the basketball. It is not often that your point guard leads the team in blocks, but it was the case with the Shockers last season. He led the team in blocks with 28, as well as steals with 39.

Porter Jr. came to Wichita State from Vincennes, a college in western Indiana, in 2020 as one of the top junior college prospects available at the time.

This transfer portal addition is the latest in what seems like a mass exodus from last season’s team, which finished 15-13 with a disappointing first-round loss to Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Coach Brown now has an almost empty locker room to fill with talent from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. He has already brought in Xavier Bell, who played high school basketball at Andover Central before playing at Drexel; James Rojas, previously of Alabama; and Quincy Ballard, who was previously at Florida State.

Porter Jr. becomes the eighth player to enter the transfer portal, and the ninth player to leave the program, as Tyson Etienne announced he was entering the NBA Draft on Thursday.

