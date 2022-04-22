ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo Clinic Partners with VUNO to Develop AI-Driven Precision Oncology Solutions

By Fred Pennic
 3 days ago
– Mayo Clinic has signed a research agreement with VUNO, a global medical artificial intelligence (AI) company to develop advanced AI-driven precision oncology...

PreciseDx’s AI-Enabled Digital Pathology Proven to Detect Early-Stage Parkinson’s Disease

– Mount Sinai spinout, PreciseDx, today announced that its AI-enabled digital pathology is the first proven to detect early-stage Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent research study. – The study, conducted in collaboration with Michael J. Fox Foundation, identified that PreciseDx’s technology can accurately diagnose Parkinson’s disease in living...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
THREAD Acquires Clinical Trial Recruitment Solution CureClick

– — , a technology and consulting service provider enabling electronic clinical outcome assessments and decentralized clinical trials hasacquired CureClick, which offers the world’s first proprietary crowdsourcing platform designed to accelerate awareness and participation in clinical research. This acquisition follows THREAD’s recent acquisitions of Modus Outcomes and inVibe, positioning THREAD as the industry’s leading patient-centric provider of DCTs.
BUSINESS
Kyruus and Upfront Partner to Maximize Digital Patient Acquisition and Retention

– Kyruus, a provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, and Upfront, preeminent patient communication and engagement platform, today announced a new partnership to help healthcare organizations drive patient acquisition, activation, and retention. – The combination of both platforms allows healthcare organizations to create better digital experiences for their...
BUSINESS
9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Labcorp & Medidata to Co-Develop Digital Biomarkers & Expand Decentralized Clinical Trials

- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, today announced that Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, has selected Medidata’s technology platform to extend their 14-year partnership, the foundation of their initiative to co-develop digital biomarkers and expand the use and functionality of decentralized clinical trials. Labcorp Drug Development has developed its offerings on Medidata technologies, starting with Rave EDC (electronic data capture), Coder and TSDV (targeted source data verification).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
VivoSense Raises $25M for Wearable Sensor Biomarkers to Advance Clinical Trials

– VivoSense, an agile end-to-end scientific solutions company developing novel digital endpoints from wearable sensor data raises $25 Million in Series A funding. – The financing will accelerate the development of novel digital biomarkers and improve digital clinical outcome assessments. VivoSense will also use this financing to expand and refine its informatics platform for data analysis from wearable and connected technologies to deliver validated digital clinical outcome assessments (COAs) for life science research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Is Empathy The Key to Healthcare Collections in 2022?

As we enter into the third year of the global health emergency, the impact on healthcare continues to evolve. With the ever-changing landscape, comes an opportunity to reflect, learn, and adapt to the times. Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19’s impact on hospital entities has not been specific to clinical care – it has rippled through the institution to every level, including revenue cycle management (RCM).
HEALTH SERVICES
BCBS of Michigan Launches Joint Venture with Honest Medical Group

– Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) today announced a joint venture with Nashville-based Honest Medical Group to offer physicians comprehensive operational, clinical, and financial support for shared accountability Medicare contracts. – The joint venture is the first of its kind for BCBSM and aligns with the organization’s continued...
MICHIGAN STATE
Healthcare’s Data Readiness Crisis: Triage vs. Transformation

– Healthcare leaders have high aspirations for digital transformation, but a lack of data readiness threatens their ability to execute, according to a new research conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by Innovaccer. – The 35-page report, “Healthcare’s Data Readiness Crisis: Triage vs. Transformation,” reveals that the overwhelming majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Need and Value for Connected Virtual Care

Patients today have more options than ever for accessing care outside of their traditional health systems and physician practices. While access to care has no doubt improved, the addition of new channels has. created new problems and exacerbated longstanding ones, notably with care coordination, consistency and continuity of care, patient...
CELL PHONES
Treating Incontinence With Telehealth

Telehealth or telemedicine refers to providing healthcare using telecommunications technology. For example, doctors may provide consultation and diagnosis remotely for various health concerns, including urinary incontinence. There were multiple studies and programs for treating incontinence using telehealth, and many showed positive outcomes. One initiative was an 8-week course given to...
CELL PHONES
At-Home Digital Health Innovations Transforming Diabetes Care

If you’re looking for a silver lining in the COVID-19 dark cloud still enshrouding the world, consider this: The pandemic has turbocharged widespread acceptance of at-home digital health solutions. Forced to function in a world of social distancing, healthcare providers and physicians have quickly discovered how easily telehealth visits, remote patient monitoring (RPM) and digital therapeutics can improve patient care.
HEALTH
