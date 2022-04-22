ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Friday

By Juliana Tornabene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marked the third day in a row that Wisconsin reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services. Health officials...

Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
A baby’s death, missing suspects, $500 bond: Dane County set the lowest bar for release in Wisconsin in a reckless homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. — The headline in late 2020 came and went quietly: a young Dane County couple, a boyfriend charged with reckless homicide and a mother with child neglect in her baby’s death at just 7 weeks old. In the months after the death in May, Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, had largely cooperated with the police investigation....
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin medical marijuana bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday on a bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. It’s only the second time in state history that legalizing marijuana got a legislative hearing in Wisconsin -- and the first time since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011.
‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
