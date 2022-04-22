ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle plants tree at Big Spring Park to celebrate Earth Day

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re celebrating Earth Day with a stroll around Big Spring Park, you might notice a new tree on the north side of the park.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was joined by Operation Green Team and Edwin Paz, a 5th-grader from Mountain Gap Elementary (also the state Arbor Day poster winner) on Friday morning to commemorate Earth Day.

The new oak tree will be planted at the Huntsville Museum of Art in an effort to demonstrate the City’s continued commitment to greener initiatives.

