‘Bridgerton Blush’ Is The Regency-Inspired Beauty Trend We Need Right Now –– Get The Look

After years of being heralded as the tried-and-true blush locale, it seems the apple of the cheek has finally been dethroned as the most flattering spot for rouge – all thanks to Netflix's hit series, Bridgerton.

Earning the nickname of " Bridgerton Blush" from PopSugar as it often resembles the perfectly flushed cheeks of the Neftlix series' leading ladies, the regency-inspired trend is seemingly a combination of modern styles. Whereas the "e-girl" blush popularized on social media is applied in a bracket shape connecting the temples via the under eyes and nose, Bridgerton blush combined this edgy trend with the old adage of placing rouge. Start by applying the product on the apples of the cheeks, blending it upwards towards the under-eye area and the temples for a look that will make it seem as though your 19th-century lover just asked you to dance at the Queen Charlotte 's ball.

"We are going to start seeing the trend of adding just a light wash of blush under the eye," makeup artist Melissa Hurkman predicted in a prior interview with the outlet. "Doing this will help lift up your cheeks and add a flirty, cute appearance to your cheeks and center of your face."

Source: @nicolacoughlan/Instagram

This isn't the first time Bridgerton has found itself at the forefront of beauty trends. In December 2021, Pat McGrath released a makeup collection inspired by the series, as a second one inspired by Lady Whistledown hit stores last month to coincide with the show's season two premiere. Considering one of McGrath's products was a staple in the Bridgerton makeup trailer, Nicola Coughlan , who plays Penelope Featherington , said the pairing was as perfect as Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings .

"We found out the collaboration was going to happen when we first started filming season two — and we had been using the MTHRSHP eyeshadow palette on Penelope for the whole season," Coughlan, who is also the face of Pat McGrath's second Netflix-inspired collection, recently told InStyle. "When they got in touch and said they'd love to work together it was a no-brainer. Makeup is a real passion of mine, and Pat McGrath is one of the most iconic makeup brands in the world, if not the most. So how would I say no to that? Of course I wouldn't."

