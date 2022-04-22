ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Walk at capitol to fundraise for MS

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Julian Tack
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What happens when your immune system eats away at the protective covering surrounding your immune system? Multiple Sclerosis happens.

It’s something that nearly one million Americans live with every day and something millions are trying to change.

Linda Glassel, president of the Northern California Branch of Nation MS Society, and Lisa McRipley, National MS Society Inspiration Award Winner, spoke with Sonseeahray on Friday about fundraiser walk in Sacramento Saturday.

You can still sign up and donate if you want to support the cause.

