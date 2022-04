Sometimes, an item just feels like it should be thrown in the recycling bin. But you may not be guessing right. And that can cause big problems for local recycling programs. If an item is not on the approved list for your local recycling program, it’s probably because they can’t manage it appropriately. Michigan EGLE identified seven items that are commonly misunderstood as things you can recycle in the state:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO