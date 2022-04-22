ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QORvG_0fHVpr3000

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…

When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

This collection is full of Lincolns, Mercuries, and Fords. In other words, if you’re a Blue Oval fan, this will be pretty exciting. However, there are some GM products as they dig deeper, like a ’59 Cadillac limousine once used by the governor of Alabama and a first-year Oldsmobile Toronado. There are also some old Dodge trucks. For good measure, there are also a couple of Audis and some train cars as well as engines. The man who owns the collection comes from an old railroad family, explaining why all the trains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3ZCd_0fHVpr3000

One of the most interesting vehicles in the collection is a motor home of sorts designed by the guy’s father in 1962. He thought of the idea after taking his family in a station wagon to Yellowstone National Park and back. It was made out of a Ford Econoline with a custom-build body. The styling is very much of the era, giving people sort of an Airstream vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CaQe_0fHVpr3000

Before he stops at the abandoned factory, Rawlins first does some shopping in Louisiana. For some reason he buys a bunch of Mardi Gras beads. He makes some other stops, like getting dinner at a music club and grabbing breakfast at a Waffle House. If you want to just start with the cars, skip to about 12:50.

Comments / 20

Jeff Devore
2d ago

What an amazing find. Goes to show one never knows what might be inside an abandoned building.

Reply
15
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Found! Survivor 1967 RS Camaro Hidden Under a Tarp for 25 Years

Barn and garage finds are still out there, hiding under tarps or covered with discarded items. It's an inglorious fate for these classic cars, but eventually they end up being rediscovered and brought back into the sunlight. So, How Do You Discover a Barn or Garage find?. Well, the best...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

1978 Ford Fairmont Is A High-Class Gas Monkey’s Custom

It was custom built and and filmed in the show "Fast N Loud”. Ford has a considerable reputation within the United States for always being one step ahead of their automotive competition in many regards. You need only to look at models such as the Ford Mustang to see this quite clearly, but there is one market that the Ford motor is scarcely known for. The luxury car sector is odd because the brand has made a ton of comfortable and stylish vehicles that fit the bill quite nicely. This particular car is a perfect example of Ford's ability to craft a tasteful luxury vehicle with style and sensibility. You also get the best of automotive modification and customization from the Gas Monkey's Garage making the proposition even sweeter.
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Montgomery, AL
Cars
State
Louisiana State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1983 Dodge Rampage

Once the Dodge Omni/Plymouth Horizon, front-wheel-drive econoboxes that began life as Chrysler Europe designs, proved to be strong sellers in North America, Lee Iacocca and his poker buddies decided that a pickup based on the Omnirizon platform would be a fine idea. The result was the Dodge Rampage and its Plymouth-badged sibling, the Scamp. I found one of those cartrucks in a Denver-area wrecking yard a while back.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rawlings
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Classic Car#Gm#The Cars#Motorious Podcast#Fords#Oldsmobile#Dodge#Yellowstone National Park#Airstream
Motorious

The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy