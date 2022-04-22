Pirate tennis takes 2 matches

WHEELERSBURG — Truth be told, and unfortunately honestly, the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team has endured a disjointed and jumbled —and basically a disheveled —season schedule-wise.

However, the Pirates —when they are indeed playing and not weathered out —are winning matches, including a pair of 4-1 wins within the last full week.

Last Thursday, host Wheelersburg won against Ironton 4-1 in a non-league match, in which all five individual matches were straight-set sweeps.

The Pirates then, on Tuesday in a makeup matchup against visiting West in a Southern Ohio Conference clash, won 4-1 —as all four Wheelersburg wins were in straight sets.

Wheelersburg, with its latest triumphs, raised its record to 5-1 —as an SOC match on Monday against visiting Minford was suspended due to the weather.

It’s a key contest as well, and will be completed on Thursday.

The lone loss for the Pirates —against defending conference champion Waverly —was 10 days ago, when the Pirates fell 5-0 and all in straight sets to the visiting Tigers.

Wheelersburg was scheduled to play Portsmouth on Thursday (April 21) and Friday (April 22) —with Thursday’s bout at PHS, prior to the Pirates’ Senior Night activities on Friday at home.

More on next week’s jam-packed makeup schedule soon, but Ironton’s only challenges against the Pirates were in the two doubles duels.

Still, Wheelersburg’s Colston Arnold and Justin Howard handed the Fighting Tigers’ tandem of Kenny Borron and Landon Bowles a 7-5 and 6-4 straight-set sweep.

Other Pirates prevailing were all three singles players —Alex Thomas (6-1 and 6-1) at first singles, Preslee Etterling (6-1 and 6-2) at second singles and Nathan Sylvia (6-0 and 6-0 ) at third singles.

Ironton’s only victory was at first doubles — with Bryce Glockner and Judah Barnes sweeping Chaz Meyers and Austin Collier (7-6 and 6-2).

Against West, Meyers and Collier took Noah Coleman and Haley Coleman to three sets at first doubles—but the Colemans collected a three-set marathon triumph for the Senators’ sole win.

The other four affairs all went Wheelersburg’s way, including a near-shutout (6-1 and 6-0) by Arnold and Gavin Rase at second doubles.

Thomas at first singles (6-3 and 6-2), Etterling at second singles (6-2 and 6-2) and Sylvia at third singles (6-0 and 6-0) all swept their matches against the Senators, including Sylvia’s shutout.

The Pirates return to the road, and return to non-league action, on Saturday morning at Hillsboro.

As for that SOC schedule next week —Wheelersburg’s road show includes matches at Valley on Monday, at New Boston for a doubleheader on Tuesday, at Waverly on Thursday, and at Clay on Friday.

Then squeeze in the completion against Minford on Thursday —and perhaps, weather permitting, Wheelersburg will have its regular season completely completed.

