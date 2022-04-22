ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee beef jerky products recalled

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Hixson, Tenn. company Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC , is recalling approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products. The products were produced without having a federal inspection according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat beef jerky products were produced from January 2020 through April 2022. The following products are recalled:

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Original” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Peppered” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Spicy” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Teriyaki” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Hotiyaki Sweet Heat” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Dill Pickle” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “Tennessee Brown Bag Jalapeno Dill” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
The products recalled do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. The company produced seven beef jerky varieties and sold the product through websites and retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about the products. FSIS investigated and determined that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to eating the beef jerky products. Anyone concerned about an ill reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify companies notifying their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls when available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Christopher Petriccione at Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, at (833) 862-7696, ext. 701 or tnbrownbag@gmail.com .

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

Consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product can access the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ .

