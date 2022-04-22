ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Perry Farrell Hints At New Jane's Addiction Music And Tour

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RbaF_0fHVpSAx00
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

It's been more than a decade since Jane's Addiction released their last album, The Great Escape Artist , and nine years since their last standalone single "Another Soulmate," but if Perry Farrell had it his way the band would record music this year.

“With Jane’s Addiction, timelines … well, you never know,” Farrell told Consequence when asked about the possibility of new music. “But what I would love to see … I would love to see us record a couple of tracks this year. Even if it’s two or three tracks … two tracks, I feel two is nice. I think people can take two, like two aspirin.”

The band is set to perform at Farrell's Lollapalooza festival this July in Chicago and “do have ambitions to hit the road this year” following that gig.

“So it won’t be long before you’ll know if those ambitions have come to fruition,” he teased.

Farrell shared an emotional video tribute to Taylor Hawkins last month, where his wife revealed the last words the Foo Fighters drummer said to them before his death. “This is something that’s very personal and dear to me. It’s the last audio message that I received on my phone on Thursday night. It was sent out from the hotel,” Etty Lau Farrell said in the clip.

“Take care of each other, and I’ll take care of me," Hawkins says in the message. "And I will see you guys in Sao Paolo [at Lollapalooza Brazil]. I love, love, love, love you guys. Sleep tight.”

Watch the tribute video here .

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

DaBaby responds to new footage of him killing Jaylin Craig in Walmart

After a new video of DaBaby was released by Rolling Stone, the Cleveland Ohio born artist responds to the new allegations. A new video of DaBaby, released by Rolling Stone, was released and shows a different story than the self-defense claims that DaBaby has provided. DaBaby posted a response to his Instagram that insinuated the video’s release was a smear job against him and painted himself as a persecuted figure.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Etty Lau Farrell
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Taylor Hawkins
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Bad Momager! Kris Jenner Branded As 'Disgusting' For 'Rudely' Yelling At Her Driver In 'The Kardashians'

High maintenance much? Kris Jenner is facing heat for some diva-like behavior that was caught on camera while filming the family's new reality series, The Kardashians. In the newest episode of the Hulu show, which aired on Thursday, April 21, Kris appeared in the car with her daughter Khloé Kardashian when she asked the driver of the car to step out so they could talk with Travis Barker about his secret plan to propose to now-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.KRIS JENNER SLAMS ONLNE 'BULLIES' FOR SPREADING NEGATIVITY AS DAUGHTER KIM KARDASHIAN STRUGGLES THROUGH KANYE WEST DIVORCE"Sir, can I ask you to leave...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Threatened With Lawsuit After Kevin Federline Criticism on Social Media

Kevin Federline responded to claims in an Instagram post made by his ex-wife Britney Spears that he refused to meet her while she was pregnant with their child. "But geez my ex-husband [Federline]," she wrote in her caption on Thursday, "wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!" Moreover, she claimed she knew their marriage was over after reading a text message from a friend. Spears' comments were in reference to her saying she suffered 'absolutely terrible' prenatal depression – painting Federline as uncaring.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy