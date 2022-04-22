ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states, including SC

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was reportedly registered to vote simultaneously in three states, including South Carolina.

State officials said Friday that the former congressman and his wife registered to vote in South Carolina earlier this year.

North Carolina officials removed Meadows from their lists this month after learning he’d voted in Virginia last year.

The South Carolina registration was first reported by The Washington Post, which said Meadows’ Virginia registration is still active.

South Carolina election officials said voter applicants are supposed to say on applications if they’re registered elsewhere but that it’s up to states to remove someone from their lists once that voter registers in a new state.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

