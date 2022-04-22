Kidnapping charges dropped after false statements given in Waynesboro case

WAYNESBORO, Georgia (WJBF) – Charges against a Waynesboro man accused of kidnapping his child will be dropped.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Tamia Cooper, the mother of A’hmuad Griffin, gave false statements to authorities that T ravis Griffin kidnapped the baby .

According to authorities, Griffin left with A’hmaud after he got into a physical altercation with Cooper.

Per Cooper’s initial statement, Griffin jumped out of the window with the infant and fled the scene, and authorities say child abduction protocol was administered for fear of the child’s safety.

However, according to Griffin’s statement, he says he took A’hmaud out of the front door wrapped appropriately for the weather to take some time after the argument became physical.

After the investigation into both statements, authorities say they found Griffin’s statement to be true, and the kidnapping charges have been dropped.

Authorities say Cooper has been arrested and charged with Making a False Statement and Simple Battery Family Violence.

According to authorities, Griffin still faces charges for Simple Battery Family Violence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.