Combat Sports

NJPW on AXS TV Rating Steady, Audience Nudges Up

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

The rating for this week’s NJPW on AXS remained even with its regular number this week, while the audience was up just a hair....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Tick Down To Lowest Point Since July

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a slip in both the rating and total audience from the previous week, hitting a nine-month low. Friday night’s show scored a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.952 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 2.1% and 8.9% from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and 2.142 million viewers.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Announces Rules For KOPW 2022 Trophy Match At NJPW Golden Fight Series

Taichi will defend his KOPW 2022 Trophy against Shingo Takagi at night seven of NJPW Golden Fight Series, and we now know the rules of the bout. NJPW announced on Monday that the fans voted for Taichi’s proposed 30 count match over Takagi’s “Takagi Style Three Falls Match.” You can see the announcement below for the match, which takes place on Monday morning’s show:
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs Tv#Combat#Axs Tv Rating Steady#Showbuzz Daily
411mania.com

WWE Raw Preempted in Canada on Sportsnet 360 For Next Three Weeks

The next three weeks of WWE Raw are not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada. According to the network the April 25th, May 2nd, and May 9th episodes will not be on Sportsnet 360 due to programming conflicts. Instead, fans can watch on OLN Canada or, if Sportsnet subscribers, stream Raw free at Watch.Sportsnet.ca.
WWE
411mania.com

Dax Harwood on FTR’s Reaction to Reports WWE Wants Them Back, Biggest Consideration For Their Future

Dax Harwood weighed in on the recent report that WWE is interested in re-signing FTR once their AEW contracts expire. As reported last week, WWE is said to be interested in the tag team when their contracts are up next year, and while appearing on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast Harwood discussed the report. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Previews Becky Lynch’s Return to Raw

– As previously reported, former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be making her return this Monday to Raw. It will be her first Raw appearance since she lost the title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. WWE.com recently released the following preview for her return, which you can view below:
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Main Events For Next Two Weeks of Impact Wrestling

A new report has details on what will main event the next two weeks of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that this week’s episode will be main evented by a rematch between Josh Alexander and Moose from Rebellion for the Impact World Championship, which Alexander won at Saturday’s PPV.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping 4.24.22

Impact Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below (per Impact Asylum):. * Violent By Design, Heath & Rhino, and The Briscoes all confronted each other in a promo segment. * The Briscoes def. Heath and...
WWE
411mania.com

Update on Why AEW Pulled Talents From PWG Show on May 1

– As previously reported, several All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talents who were originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1 have been announced as no longer working the event. They include JD Drake, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta. PWTorch had a report with some details on why certain talents were pulled.
WWE
411mania.com

Young Bucks Take Shot at NJPW In New Twitter Bio

The Young Bucks’ latest Twitter bio is a shot across the bow at NJPW. The AEW tag team, who famous use their Twitter bio to make statements, jokes, or play into storylines, updated their bio on Saturday in apparent reaction to the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show on June 26th.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Randy Orton Interview From The Bump Online, Stars Name Favorite Orton Moments, Veer’s Theme Song Release

– WWE has released the full interview with Randy Orton from The Bump after it had technical issues on last week’s show. You can check out the full video below:. – In other Orton news, WWE posted the following video of stars including Riddle, Cody Rhodes and more sharing their favorite Orton moments in honor of his 20th anniversary in WWE:
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s Retro Review: ECW Barely Legal

-This show was a pain to find on Peacock for whatever reason. I nearly gave up and was about to use the DVD copy that was included with One Night Stand II. Before ROH, TNA, and AEW had diehard fans fighting for space against WWE, we had the little promotion that could fighting for space against WCW and WWF. I first came across ECW in 1996 or so when it would be on around midnight on a local channel. I had heard of ECW as far back as 1994 when fans were chanting it during WCW Slamboree in Philly (great show by the way). After some delays this was the very first ECW PPV and Paul Heyman’s speech to the roster is stuff of legends and is part of the Beyond The Mat documentary. Oddly enough I don’t think I have ever sat through this entire show. Let’s get to it!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler on Another Potential WWE Raw Return

WWE is reportedly planning to have a big return on to WWE TV, perhaps as soon as week’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that as of this weekend, there were “imminent” plans to have Asuka make her return to WWE television. As of the weekend the play was to have her enter what would be at least a short-term program with Becky Lynch as soon as Monday’s show, though of course that is open to change as always.
WWE
411mania.com

Mustafa Ali Returns On WWE Raw, Faces The Miz (Clips)

Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE TV after a lengthy absence, showing up and challenging The Miz on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ali interrupt a MizTV segment with Theory. Ali said he was hoping Theory was holding an open challenge for the US Championship but Theory said no, which led a match taking place between Ali and Miz. Ali got the win after six and a half minutes, but as he made his way up the ramp Tommaso Ciampa came out and attacked him.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Rampage To Switch Times Frequently Due To NBA Playoffs

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW Rampage is set to switch times frequently in the coming weeks due to the NBA Playoffs. He stated that it would still air on Fridays each week, although that isn’t 100% confirmed. This Friday, Rampage will...
COMBAT SPORTS

